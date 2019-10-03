Changes over time in cases of head/neck melanoma among kids, teens, young people in US, Canada

What The Study Did: This observational study looked at changes in new cases of head and neck melanoma among children, adolescents and young adults in the U.S. and Canada over a 20-year period from 1995 to 2014.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Haley N. Bray, M.D., of the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.2769)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/