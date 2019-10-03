News Release 

Changes over time in cases of head/neck melanoma among kids, teens, young people in US, Canada

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: This observational study looked at changes in new cases of head and neck melanoma among children, adolescents and young adults in the U.S. and Canada over a 20-year period from 1995 to 2014.

Authors: Haley N. Bray, M.D., of the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.2769)

