Clinical trial in Japan focuses on avoiding cow's milk formula to supplement breastfeeding

What The Study Did: A randomized clinical trial in Japan with about 300 newborns looked at whether avoiding cow's milk formula to supplement breastfeeding would decrease risks of sensitization to cow's milk protein or food allergy, including cow's milk allergy.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Author: Mitsuyoshi Urashima, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., of the Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3544)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamapediatrics/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamapediatrics. 2019. 3544?guestAccessKey= 642cb0c8-a18e-4ee1-80bf-56994efc073c&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 102119

###