Do surgeons get lower patient satisfaction ratings when they prescribe fewer opioids?

What The Study Did: A survey study of nearly 1,000 patients who underwent common outpatient surgical procedures reports no significant change in ratings for how satisfied patients were with surgeons when surgeons prescribed fewer opioids.

Authors: Richard J. Barth Jr., M.D., of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.2875)

