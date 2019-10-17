News Release 

Examining depression, postoperative regret after major head/neck surgery

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated whether frail or elderly patients with head and neck cancer have worse depression or higher rates of regret after surgery.

Authors: David P. Goldstein, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Toronto, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.3020)

