Emerging increase in electronic cigarette use by young adults between 2017-2018

Bottom Line: This research letter uses updated national survey data for 2018 to estimate how common electronic cigarette use is among adults 18 and older in the United States. The analysis included about 153,000 survey participants, of whom 55% were women. The authors report that while current e-cigarette use decreased from 3.7% in 2014 to 2.8% in 2017, it increased again in 2018 to 3.2%. The biggest increase between 2017-2018 was among young adults aged 18 to 24 years (5.2% in 2017 vs. 7.6% in 2018), with no such increase among middle-age or older adults. Limitations of the study include self-reported e-cigarette use. The authors stress their findings are of public health concern and that interventions to decrease e-cigarette use among young adults are needed.

