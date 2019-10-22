English proficiency associated with hospital revisits, readmissions

What The Study Did: Patients with limited English proficiency face barriers in health care settings. This observational study examined whether return emergency department visits or hospital readmissions differed between English-proficient patients and those with limited proficiency who were discharged with acute (pneumonia and hip fracture) and chronic (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure) conditions from two Toronto hospitals.

Authors: Shail Rawal, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Toronto, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.13066)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

