Elevated risk of blood clot in lungs after surgery lasts for how long?

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers examined how long an increased risk of pulmonary embolism (lung artery blockage usually caused by a blood clot) persisted after six types of surgery (vascular, gynecological, gastrointestinal, hip or knee replacement, fractures and other orthopedic operations) among 60,000 cancer-free middle-age adults using data from a French national inpatient database.

Authors: Alexandre Caron, M.D., of the University Lille in France, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.3742)

The article includes funding/support disclosures.

