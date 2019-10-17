News Release 

Exposure to secondhand smoke associated with eye differences among children

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: About 1,400 young children in Hong Kong had eye exams to see if those exposed to secondhand smoke at home had differences in choroidal thickness, a layer of the eye that contains blood vessels and connective tissue, compared to children not exposed to smoke.

Authors: Jason C. Yam, F.R.C.S.Ed., of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.4178)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

