Evaluating value of senses

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: What senses (sight, hearing, touch, smell, taste, balance, temperature and pain) are most valued by the general public? That's the question this web-based survey in the U.K. answered.

Authors: David P. Crabb, Ph.D., of the University of London, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.3537)

