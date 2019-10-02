News Release 

Grading evidence in studies about antidepressant use/exposure and adverse health outcomes

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: This study graded the evidence of 45 meta-analyses of observational studies on the association between antidepressant use or exposure and adverse health outcomes.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Elena Dragioti, Ph.D., of Linköping University in Linköping, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2859)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2859?guestAccessKey=5481e8d7-21f2-4ed3-8aad-9e3ab14a3225&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=100219

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.