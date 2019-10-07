How common is high blood pressure among children worldwide?

Bottom Line: This study, called a review and meta-analysis, combined the results of 47 articles published from 1994 to 2018 to estimate worldwide how common high blood pressure is among children and adolescents age 19 and younger. Authors report the overall proportion of childhood hypertension was 4%. Hypertension was more common among overweight or obese children and those undergoing puberty. How common hypertension was also varied when measured by different devices. A limitation of this analysis was variation in reported prevalence among included studies. The findings suggest childhood high blood pressure is a considerable public health challenge worldwide.

Authors: Yajie Zhu, Ph.D., University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3310)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: To contact corresponding author Yajie Zhu, Ph.D., email yajie.zhu@georgeinstitute.ox.ac.uk. The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.