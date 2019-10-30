News Release 

How did weight-loss surgery affect long-term health care expenses?

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: This observational study of nearly 10,000 veterans with severe obesity compared health care expenditures for veterans who had weight-loss surgery with those who didn't during up to 10 years of follow-up.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Matthew L. Maciejewski, Ph.D., of the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.3732)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/10.1001/jamasurg.2019.3732?guestAccessKey=7aa8ca1a-316f-44b0-9239-5a3ae22cbfe6&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=103019

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.