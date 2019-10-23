How much cardiovascular disease among black adults is attributable to hypertension?

Bottom Line: Estimating the proportion of cardiovascular disease (CVD) cases among black adults associated with hypertension was the focus of this observational study. The analysis included data on nearly 12,500 black adults in the United States, of whom 9,633 had hypertension. Researchers calculated population-attributable risk, which represents the proportion of cases of a disease in a population attributed to a risk factor. The findings suggest nearly one-third (32.5%) of CVD cases were associated with hypertension. Interventions to maintain normal blood pressure throughout life may help reduce CVD among black adults. A limitation of the study is that a common risk factor, such as hypertension, can make estimates of population-attributable risk less precise.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Donald Clark III, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.3773)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: To contact corresponding author Donald Clark III, M.D., M.P.H., email Annie Oeth at aoeth@umc.edu. The full study is linked to this news release.