Is bipolar disorder associated with increased risk of Parkinson's disease?

JAMA Neurology

Bottom Line:  This study, called a systematic review and meta-analysis, combined the results of seven studies with 4.3 million participants to examine a potential association between bipolar disorder with a later diagnosis of Parkinson disease of unknown cause. The findings suggest that a previous diagnosis of bipolar disorder was associated with increased likelihood of a subsequent Parkinson disease diagnosis but subgroup analyses suggest the possibility of an overestimation of the magnitude of the associations. The main limitation of the study is analysis that suggests a greater likelihood of a Parkinson disease diagnosis in shorter studies which raises concerns over misdiagnosis.

Authors: Joaquim J. Ferreira, M.D., Ph.D., Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.3446)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

