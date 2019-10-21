News Release 

Is cigarette type associated with lung cancer outcomes?

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: An association between lung cancer outcomes and the filter status of cigarettes, their tar level and menthol flavor was examined using data from more than 14,000 participants in a lung screening trial who completed detailed questionnaires about smoking.

Authors: Nichole T. Tanner, M.D., M.S.C.R., of the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.3487)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

