Increasing Google searches for marijuana chemical component CBD

Bottom Line: Google searches from 2004 through April 2019 were used to measure U.S. public interest in cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical component of marijuana. Searches from the United States that mentioned "CBD" or "cannabidiol" were stable from 2004 through 2014 before substantial increases in search volumes of almost 126% in 2017 compared with 2016 and 160% during 2018 compared with 2017. There were 6.4 million Google searches for CBD during April 2019 and year-over-year forecasted search volumes are expected to increase nearly 118% during 2019 compared with 2018. A limitation of this observational study is that Google searches may reflect interest in CBD rather than interest in its use. Researchers urge that attention to CBD be a public health priority because of the growing interest that surrounds it to understand who uses it and why, and to evaluate its effects and potential drug interactions.

John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., University of California San Diego, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.13853)

