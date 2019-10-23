News Release 

Is parental income during childhood associated with kids' later Schizophrenia risk?

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed data from everyone born in Denmark from 1980-2000 to look at associations between parental income until children are 15 and the risk of schizophrenia later in life for children.

Authors: Christian Hakulinen, Ph.D., of the University of Helsinki in Finland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2299)

