Is parental income during childhood associated with kids' later Schizophrenia risk?

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed data from everyone born in Denmark from 1980-2000 to look at associations between parental income until children are 15 and the risk of schizophrenia later in life for children.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Christian Hakulinen, Ph.D., of the University of Helsinki in Finland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2299)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.