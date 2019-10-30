News Release 

Is weight loss surgery associated with a reduced risk of skin cancer?

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated the association between weight loss surgery and a subsequent diagnosis of skin cancer, including melanoma, among 4,000 obese patients in Sweden, who had the surgery or received usual treatment.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Magdalena Taube, Ph.D., of the University of Gothenburg, in Gothenburg, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3240)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3240?guestAccessKey=8d3a865d-9619-4640-a9ee-a47149039d91&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=103019

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.