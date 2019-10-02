Lifetime indoor tanning associated with squamous cell carcinoma cancer

What The Study Did: This observational study used data from nearly 160,000 women in Norway to examine lifetime indoor tanning and risk of squamous cell carcinoma, one of the most common types of cancer worldwide. The findings suggest the association between cumulative exposure to indoor tanning and risk of squamous cell carcinoma was the same regardless of how many years the women tanned and what age they were when they started.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Simon Lergenmuller, M.Sc., of the University of Oslo, Norway, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.2681)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.