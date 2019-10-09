Long-term outcomes for transplant patients who receive high-risk donor lungs

What The Study Did: Researchers compared long-term outcomes between transplant patients who received conventional donor lungs and those who received high-risk donor lungs that had been assessed and reconditioned outside the body through a technique known as ex vivo lung perfusion.

Authors: Jussi M. Tikkanen, M.D., of Toronto General Hospital in Toronto, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.4079)

