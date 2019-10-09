Long-term outcomes for transplant patients who receive high-risk donor lungs

What The Study Did: Researchers compared long-term outcomes between transplant patients who received conventional donor lungs and those who received high-risk donor lungs that had been assessed and reconditioned outside the body through a technique known as ex vivo lung perfusion.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Jussi M. Tikkanen, M.D., of Toronto General Hospital in Toronto, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.4079)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/