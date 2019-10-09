News Release 

Long-term outcomes for transplant patients who receive high-risk donor lungs

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers compared long-term outcomes between transplant patients who received conventional donor lungs and those who received high-risk donor lungs that had been assessed and reconditioned outside the body through a technique known as ex vivo lung perfusion.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Jussi M. Tikkanen, M.D., of Toronto General Hospital in Toronto, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.4079)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/10.1001/jamasurg.2019.4079?guestAccessKey=9110ee31-f9bc-4a68-8dca-356015ca3622&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=1000919

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.