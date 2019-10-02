Maternal lead exposure, intergenerational risk of childhood overweight/obesity and folate

What The Study Did: An observational study of 1,442 mother-child pairs examined associations between lead blood levels in mothers and intergenerational risk of their children being overweight or obese and whether adequate folate levels in mothers mitigated that risk.

Authors: Xiaobin Wang, M.D., M.P.H., Sc.D., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.12343)

