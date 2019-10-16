Psoriasis appears associated with increased risk of developing, dying of cancer

What The Study Did: The risk of developing and dying of cancer among people with psoriasis was examined in this study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) that combined the results of 58 observational studies.

Authors: Alex M. Trafford, M.Sc., of the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3056)

