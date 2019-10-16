News Release 

Psoriasis appears associated with increased risk of developing, dying of cancer

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: The risk of developing and dying of cancer among people with psoriasis was examined in this study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) that combined the results of 58 observational studies.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Alex M. Trafford, M.Sc., of the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3056)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3056?guestAccessKey=c91d53c0-6564-4c0f-9465-d941756c3bb3&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=101619

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.