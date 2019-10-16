News Release 

Premature death from cardiovascular disease

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: National data were used to examine changes from 2000 to 2015 in premature death (ages 25 to 64) from cardiovascular disease in the United States.

Authors: Yingxi Chen, M.D., Ph.D., of the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.3891)

