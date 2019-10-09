Study assesses cost of overpayments for topical prescription medications

What The Study Did: This study examined how common and at what cost is the practice of so-called "clawbacks" for topical prescription drugs when an insured patient's copayment exceeds the insurer's cost for the drug.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Joslyn Kirby, M.D., M.S., M.Ed., of the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3078)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/