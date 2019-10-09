News Release 

Study assesses cost of overpayments for topical prescription medications

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: This study examined how common and at what cost is the practice of so-called "clawbacks" for topical prescription drugs when an insured patient's copayment exceeds the insurer's cost for the drug.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Joslyn Kirby, M.D., M.S., M.Ed., of the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3078)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3078?guestAccessKey=c5c178d0-6aee-4ff5-9256-81da7592f27a&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=100919

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.