Study examines breastfeeding and risk of maternal diabetes, hypertension

JAMA Network Open

What The Study Did: To examine if breastfeeding is associated with a lower risk of maternal diabetes or hypertension, six studies with more than 200,000 participants were combined in this systematic review and meta-analysis.

Authors: Haitham M. Ahmed, M.D., M.P.H., of AdvantageCare Physicians in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.13401)

