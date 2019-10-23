Study examines first use of flavored tobacco products

What The Study Did: Associations between the first use of flavored tobacco products and subsequent use of those products were examined in this observational study based on nationally representative survey data of more than 38,400 youth and adults in the United States.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Andrea C. Villanti, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the University of Vermont in Burlington, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.13804)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 13804?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 102319

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.