Study examines fetal exposure to acetaminophen, risk of childhood ADHD, ASD

What The Study Did: Umbilical cord blood samples were used to examine an association between fetal exposure to acetaminophen and risk of childhood attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities in a group of nearly 1,000 mother-child pairs.
Authors: Xiaobin Wang, M.D., M.P.H., Sc.D., of the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.3259)
