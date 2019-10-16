Sociodemographic factors associated with passing surgery board exams

What The Study Did: Survey responses from general surgery trainees were used to examine the association between sociodemographic factors such as race/ethnicity, gender and family status with the likelihood of passing the American Board of Surgery board examinations.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Heather L. Yeo, M.D., M.H.S., M.B.A., M.S., of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.4081)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###Media advisory: The full study, commentary and podcast are linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/