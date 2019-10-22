Trial compares SSRI vs. placebo for obsessive-compulsive behaviors in kids, teens with ASD

Bottom Line: Researchers compared the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) fluoxetine with placebo for reducing the frequency and severity of obsessive-compulsive behaviors in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in this randomized clinical trial in Australia. The trial included 146 participants (ages 7 to 18) with ASDs; 75 received fluoxetine and 71 received placebo for 16 weeks. Of the participants, 109 completed the trial. The authors report that for the primary outcome (total scores on an obsessive-compulsive scale modified for pervasive developmental disorder) treatment with fluoxetine compared with placebo resulted in lower scores for obsessive-compulsive behaviors but the interpretation of that finding is limited by a number of factors. These factors include the study's high dropout rate and significant differences found between groups in some measures at baseline.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Dinah S. Reddihough, M.D., of the Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.14685)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

To contact corresponding author Dinah S. Reddihough, M.D., email dinah.reddihough@rch.org.au . The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2019. 14685?guestAccessKey= 51958aff-a578-4f40-8196-0293f4d957b7&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 102219

###