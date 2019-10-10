SLAS Technology releases part 1 of special 2-part issue

Engineering innovations for fundamental biology and translational medicine now available

Oak Brook, IL - In the October Special Issue of SLAS Technology, Guest Editors Soojung Claire Hur, Ph.D., and Deok-Ho Kim, Ph.D., (Johns Hopkins University; Baltimore, MD, USA) introduce a collection of articles and reviews focused on the advancement in technologies that are playing a major role in shifting healthcare closer to more predictive, preventative and personalized medicine.

Growing clinical evidence shows that prescribing patient treatments based on population average is no longer an effective healthcare strategy. Because of this, the movement towards personalized medicine has grown exponentially which necessitates a transformation for physicians to provide diagnostic tests and determine treatment protocol for the individual patient.

The following reviews and original research focus on how scientists and clinicians are integrating innovative technologies with existing clinical workflows to advance personal patient care:

Biomicrofluidic Systems for Hematologic Cancer Research and Clinical Applications

Advances in Technologies for Purification and Enrichment of Extracellular Vesicles

Quantification of In Vivo Target Engagement Using Microfluidic Activity-Based Protein Profiling

An Equipment-Free, Paper-Based Electrochemical Sensor for Visual Monitoring of Glucose Levels in Urine

Fabrication of Bioengineered Skin by Injection Molding: A Feasibility Study on Automation

Controlling Macroscopic Phase Separation of Aqueous Two-Phase Polymer Systems in Porous Media

Rapid Production and Recovery of Cell Spheroids by Automated Droplet Microfluidics

Framework Nucleic Acids: A Paradigm Shift in Transdermal Drug Delivery

Access to this SLAS Technology Special Issue is available at https:/ / journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ jlad/ 24/ 5 through October 20. For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit http://www. slas. org/ journals .

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of 19,000 professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing Life Sciences R&D, 2018 Impact Factor 2.192. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA).

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2018 Impact Factor 2.048. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore).

