Diabetes-Alzheimer's link explored at Neuroscience 2019

Surprising links exist between diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and researchers are beginning to unpack the pathology that connects the two. Hear leading scientists announce their new findings at Neuroscience 2019, the world's largest source of emerging news and cutting-edge research on the brain and nervous system.

Untangling the Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease

Sunday, October 20, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CDT

Glucose is a crucial energy source needed for healthy brain functioning, and disruptions in its metabolism have been implicated in both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease. New research is investigating the link between these diseases. Researchers will discuss how diet and excess blood glucose influence Alzheimer's pathology, as well as how our new understanding can lead to new therapies targeting glucose pathways.

