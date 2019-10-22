Mastering collaboration -- Educating tomorrow's roboticists

Hundreds of students - from undergraduate to doctoral students - have contributed to the Army's Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance by working in university laboratories on real Army problems to supplement and meet educational requirements. Through a series of interviews and research vignettes, this video highlights the importance of bringing together Army-industry-academia researchers to solve the military problems with scientific solutions. Featuring: Professor Dieter Fox, University of Washington; Dr. Luis Navarro-Serment, Carnegie Mellon University and Dr. Stefanie Tellex, Brown University. (Produced by CCDC ARL T'Jae Ellis)

