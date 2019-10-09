Study provides insights on statins' link to lower prostate cancer risk

n a study of cancer?free men followed for a median of seven years, statin use was associated with a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. In the Cancer Medicine study, this association was observed only when statins had been used for a relatively long duration or at a high dose, and it was more pronounced for aggressive prostate tumors.

Among 13,065 men in the study, 2,976 were diagnosed with prostate cancer over a follow-up of up to 22 years.

"More strictly designed clinical trial studies are needed to replicate this finding," said Kai Wang, first author, PhD, of Harvard University.

