Practice characteristics and job satisfaction among GPs in 11 countries

Organizational and functional features of general practitioner practices in 11 countries were studied in search of underlying reasons for job dissatisfaction. This was done by conducting a secondary analysis of 12,049 subjects in the 2015 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey of Primary Care Physicians. Job dissatisfaction was measured on a four-point Likert scale using the question: "How satisfied are you regarding your practicing of medicine?" The findings revealed dissatisfaction at work ranged from 8.1% in Norway to 37.4% in Germany. Greater dissatisfaction was noted among middle-aged (45-54 years old) GPs, those practicing in urban areas and those working alone. Also, high weekly workloads (greater than 50 hours), heavy administrative burdens, long delays in hospital discharge notices (greater than one month), and limited possibilities of offering same-day appointments added to the dissatisfaction. Using electronic health records and having an in-practice case manager were linked to higher satisfaction. Creating changes such as forming group practices, employing case managers, using electronic health records, and reducing workloads could reduce dissatisfaction levels.

###

Practice Organization Characteristics Related to Job Satisfaction Among General Practitioners in 11 Countries

Christine Cohidon, MD, PhD, et al.

University of Lausanne, Department of Family Medicine, Center for Primary Care and Public Health, Lausanne, Switzerland