Specific jobs linked to poor heart health for women

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 -- Female social workers, nurses, health aides and retail cashiers had poorer heart health than women in other jobs, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2019 -- November 16-18 in Philadelphia. The Association's Scientific Sessions is an annual, premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.

Researchers investigated how various jobs related to heart health among more than 65,000 postmenopausal women, average age 63, in the Women's Health Initiative study. They reviewed the 20 most common occupations and classified participants in terms of the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7 cardiovascular health metrics, which includes four health behaviors (smoking, weight, physical activity and nutrition) and three health risk factors (total cholesterol, blood pressure and fasting blood sugar).

Nearly 13% of all participants had poor cardiovascular health, and several common jobs were associated with increased risk for poor cardiovascular health for women.

Compared to women in other occupations:

Social workers were 36% more likely to have poor heart health.

Retail cashiers were 33% more likely to have poor heart health.

Women in some health care roles were up to 16% more likely to have poor heart health, especially in the areas of nursing and psychiatry and home health aides. Registered nurses had a 14% increased risk of poor cardiovascular health.

Conversely, the researchers found that female real estate brokers and sales agents were 24% less likely and administrative assistants were 11% less likely to have poor cardiovascular health compared to women in other occupations. All statistical analyses were adjusted for age, marital status, education and race.

The study helps identify specific occupations that might benefit from workplace health programs to improve heart health.

"Several of the professions that had high risk of poor cardiovascular health were health care providers, such as nurses and home health aides. This is surprising because these women are likely more knowledgeable about cardiovascular health risk factors," according to study author Bede Nriagu, M.B.B.S., M.P.H., a research fellow in epidemiology and biostatistics at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "We interpret this to mean that it's important to look beyond individual factors such as health knowledge to better understand the context of health care and other jobs that negatively impact cardiovascular health in women."

The study suggests occupation is an important determinant of women's heart health, and clinicians may want to ask about occupation to help identify people at high-risk, Nriagu said. Additionally, he said results could be used to support future research to examine cardiovascular disease risks in women using biomarkers of occupational exposure and intermediate markers of effect.

###

Co-authors are Adams A. Ako, M.B.B.S., M.P.H.; Conglong Wang, Ph.D.; Anneclaire De Roos, Ph.D., M.P.H.; Robert B. Wallace, M.D.; Matthew A. Allison, M.D., M.P.H.; Rebecca Seguin, Ph.D.; Rami Nassir, Ph.D.; and Yvonne Michael, Sc.D., S.M. Author disclosures are in the abstract.

The authors reported no outside funding for this research.

Additional Resources:

Downloadable multimedia available on the right column of the release link https:/ / newsroom. heart. org/ news/ specific-jobs-linked-to-poor-heart-health-for-women?preview= f41ac7e47bebb1ca5464c253f203dd66

Learn more about heart disease in women

Facts about heart disease in women

Get involved in women's heart disease research

For more news at AHA Scientific Sessions 2019, follow us on Twitter @HeartNews #AHA19.

Statements and conclusions of study authors presented at American Heart Association scientific meetings are solely those of the study authors and do not necessarily reflect the Association's policy or position. The Association makes no representation or guarantee as to their accuracy or reliability. The Association receives funding primarily from individuals; foundations and corporations (including pharmaceutical, device manufacturers and other companies) also make donations and fund specific Association programs and events. The Association has strict policies to prevent these relationships from influencing the science content. Revenues from pharmaceutical and device corporations and health insurance providers are available at https:/ / www. heart. org/ en/ about-us/ aha-financial-information .

The American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians. Scientific Sessions 2019 is November 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. More than 12,000 leading physicians, scientists, cardiologists and allied health care professionals from around the world convene at the Scientific Sessions to participate in basic, clinical and population science presentations, discussions and curricula that can shape the future of cardiovascular science and medicine, including prevention and quality improvement. During the three-day meeting, attendees receive exclusive access to over 4,100 original research presentations and can earn Continuing Medical Education (CME), Continuing Education (CE) or Maintenance of Certification (MOC) credits for educational sessions. Engage in the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media via #AHA19.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.