Could home remote monitoring improve the health of patients on peritoneal dialysis?

Washington, DC (November 7, 2019) -- A recent analysis has examined the potential of a home remote monitoring system to benefit patients on dialysis. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2019 November 5-November 10 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

The use of virtual health technologies can help to monitor and track the health of patients with kidney failure. Martin J. Schreiber, MD (DaVita Inc.) and his colleagues assessed the acceptance and usefulness of home remote monitoring (HRM) in peritoneal dialysis patients using the system.

"The experience with HRM described in our study is, to our knowledge, the largest attempt to leverage this approach in the care of peritoneal dialysis patients," said Dr. Schreiber. Key factors in the successful implementation of the program were: communicating the value of HRM and engaging both healthcare teams and patients, identifying patients for whom remote monitoring may be beneficial, resolving technical issues quickly, and addressing alerts promptly.

"Home remote monitoring has the potential to help prevent hospitalizations and extend the time on peritoneal dialysis for patients who have chosen this treatment modality," said Dr. Schreiber. "Understanding the key elements of a successful program and challenges to implementation is critical to success."

Study: "Adoption of Home Remote Monitoring to Improve Outcomes in Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients"

