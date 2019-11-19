Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Volume 4, Supplement 1 publishes

Beijing, November 19, 2019: Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA), in its role as the official journal of the Great Wall International Cardiology Conference (GW-ICC), has published selected abstracts from the 30th GW-ICC. The abstracts are now online at https:/ / www. ingentaconnect. com/ content/ cscript/ cvia/ 2019/ 00000004/ a00101s1

Editor-in-Chief of CVIA Dr. C. Richard Conti, past president of the American College of Cardiology, is delighted to be publishing the abstracts to support GW-ICC in its aims of leading the development of cardiovascular medicine in China, by introducing and promoting new concepts and technologies and strengthening and promoting cooperation amongst Chinese and international cardiology experts.

Topics covered by the abstracts include basic and translational medicine, clinical research on cardiovascular diseases, cardiovascular-disciplinary research and cardiovascular prevention & rehabilitation.

The 30th Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology (GW-ICC) was held from October 10th to 13th at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), Beijing, China. GW-ICC 2019 covered thirteen subject disciplines with more than 1,900 cardiology experts chairing forty-six forums of over four hundred lectures. Over two hundred and sixty international cardiology experts from more than thirty-five countries shared the latest international developments with congress delegates. International associations and organizations, including the World Heart Federation (WHF), the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the American Heart Association (AHA), and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) hosted joint forums with GW-ICC to support discussion and exchange of expertise.

CVIA is available on the IngentaConnect platform http://www. ingentaconnect. com/ content/ cscript/ cvia and at http://cvia-journal. org/ . Submissions may be made using Scholar One manuscripts at https:/mc04.manuscriptcentral.com/cvia-journal. There are no author submission or article processing fees.

