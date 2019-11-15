Edwards receives 2 funding awards for SMSC

Cody Edwards, Associate Provost for a Sustainable Earth; Executive Director, Smithsonian-Mason School of Conservation, Office of the Provost, received two funding awards.

Edwards received $150,000 from the Smithsonian Institution for: "Smithsonian-Mason Conservation Education Program Faculty Funding" (204970). This funding began in July 2019 and will conclude in late June 2020.

He also received $87,500 from the Smithsonian Institution for: "Smithsonian-Mason Conservation Education Program Faculty Start Up" (204971). This funding began in July 2019 and will conclude in late June 2021.

