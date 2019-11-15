Evmenova receives Wiley Education Services Enhancement Grant

Anna S. Evmenova, Associate Professor, Special Education and disAbility Research, College of Education and Human Development, received $6,000 from Wiley Edu, LLC for: "Wiley Education Services Enhancement Grant."

The project she is working on is designed to enhance the existing media strategy used for students' self-assessment in EDAT 524: Universal Design for Learning course. The elements of an effective self-assessment in an online environment will be explored in the existing literature and the selected students' perceptions on the current format will also be obtained. Based on that information, the existing content sliders will be refined and tested to better facilitate students' engagement.

Evmenova began this project in August 2019 and will complete it in late June 2020.

