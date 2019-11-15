Dr. Shravani Mikkilineni earns top honors in Ophthalmology Times® Research Scholar Program

To qualify for this exclusive recognition program, fellows and residents involved in unique and notable research in retinal disease submitted an abstract and a short summary outlining the contributions of their research to the retinal community. The top 15 finalists were invited to present their research at American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2019 meeting in San Francisco, and five winners were then selected by faculty judges present at the meeting.
According to the findings of her research study, the use of T2 magnetic resonance (T2MR) assay may be more effective at detecting ocular complications of candidemia compared to standard blood tests. The retrospective clinical study gauged the sensitivity of T2MR in 164 patients who were evaluated in ophthalmologic consultations for ocular candidiasis at Henry Ford Hospital. The researchers collated clinical microbiology data from inpatient records.
After analysis of the data, the researchers discovered that 99 of the participants were T2MR positive versus 120 who were blood culture positive. The ophthalmologic test revealed that 22 patients exhibited the clear presence of ocular candida infections, which was higher than the rate of reports for blood testing culture devices used for diagnosis.
“T2MR assay was significantly more sensitive than traditional blood cultures in detecting ocular candidiasis – 83% versus 47%, respectively. Faster results and higher sensitivity with T2MR assay can allow for earlier ophthalmologic intervention on patients with ocular Candida infections,” said Dr. Mikkilineni.
The Ophthalmology Times Research Scholar Honoree Program provides a unique opportunity for fellows and residents to share notable research and challenging cases with their peers and mentors. In addition to Dr. Mikkilineni’s research being published in an upcoming issue of Ophthalmology Times®, it will be featured in a supplement to a peer-reviewed publication in 2020.
“We are delighted to recognize the passion and contributions that the honorees have made in ophthalmology,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Ophthalmology Times®. “It is important to continue acknowledging all of the researchers who are advancing the field toward a brighter future for the patients they serve.”
###To learn more, visit ophthalmologytimes.com/researchscholars2019.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jeff Adkins / (586) 307-2027 / jadkins6@hfhs.org