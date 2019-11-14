Calling outstanding young researchers in mathematics and computer science!

For one week, the recipients of the Abel Prize, the ACM A.M. Turing Award, the ACM Prize in Computing, the Fields Medal, and the Nevanlinna Prize engage in a cross-generational scientific dialogue with young researchers in Heidelberg, Germany.

The application period for the 8th HLF runs from November 14, 2019, until February 14, 2020. Young researchers at all phases of their careers (undergraduate/pre-master, graduate PhD or postdoc) are encouraged to complete and submit their applications by February 14 (midnight at the dateline) via the following link: http://application. heidelberg-laureate-forum. org

The 8th HLF will take place from September 20 to 25, 2020 (with young researcher registration on September 19). This prominent, versatile event combines scientific, social and outreach activities in a unique atmosphere, fueled by comprehensive exchange and scientific inspiration. Laureate lectures, young researcher workshops and a structure welcoming unfettered discussions are the elements that compose the Forum's platform.

Over the course of the weeklong conference, young researchers will be given the exclusive possibility to profoundly connect with their scientific role models and find out how the laureates made it to the top of their fields. Young researchers have ample time to exchange ideas and extensively discuss with other bright scientists from diverse backgrounds. One HLF alumna passed this advice on to future participants, "Come with a really open mind, attend talks and discussions that are not in your area and that you know nothing about. Just sit there, learn and absorb the information. Just expand your mind."

All applications that are completed and submitted by the deadline are meticulously reviewed by an international committee of experts to ensure that only the most qualified candidates are invited. There are 100 spaces available for each discipline, mathematics and computer science. All applicants will be notified by the end of April 2020 whether or not they will be invited.

For questions regarding requirements and the application process, please contact Young Researchers Relations at: yr@heidelberg-laureate-forum.org

Background

The Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation (HLFF) annually organizes the Heidelberg Laureate Forum (HLF), which is a networking event for mathematicians and computer scientists from all over the world. The 8th Heidelberg Laureate Forum will take place from September 20 to 25, 2020. The HLFF was established and is funded by the German foundation the Klaus Tschira Stiftung (KTS), which promotes natural sciences, mathematics and computer science. The Scientific Partners of the HLFF are the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) and Heidelberg University. The HLF is strongly supported by the award-granting institutions, the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the International Mathematical Union (IMU), and the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters (DNVA).

