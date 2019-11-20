IADR's Women Pioneers: Celebrating a Century of Achievement published in Advances in Dental Research

Alexandria, VA, USA - In 2019 the Journal of Dental Research (JDR) proudly celebrates its Centennial! The latest issue of Advances in Dental Research, an e-Supplement to the Journal of Dental Research (JDR), "IADR's Women Pioneers: Celebrating a Century of Achievement" highlights the history of the tremendous advancements in dental research made by women, while also identifying areas where the profession needs to continue to grow to be more inclusive in the promotion of women scientific innovators.

Many women have had an impact on dental, oral and craniofacial research throughout its evolution, yet it took 60 years before Marie Nylen was elected as the first women IADR President in 1981. Nylen and other trailblazing women who have shaped the IADR are highlighted in this issue, including the individual careers of the 11 IADR women presidents. Issues discussed range from unconscious and conscious biases that have prevented women from initial entry into dental schools over 100 years ago, to the more present-day challenges of breaking through the glass ceiling for leadership positions.

"The advances towards gender parity made as showcased by the IADR and our dental research community have been remarkable, but they are still inadequate," said IADR Immediate Past President and guest editor Rena D'Souza, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA. "Ways to continue advancing women in dental research include unconscious bias training for research academic team members, the better creation of allies of women and under-represented groups, continued data collection on the recruitment and retention of women in STEMM and cultivating institutions that value equity for women through the enforcement of equity guidelines at every level, including hiring and promotion."

"The IADR has done much to promote greater opportunity for women, with more women presenters at annual meetings, a 50% representation of IADR women presidents over the most recent 10 years and the development of innovative programs such as the IADR Women in Science Network," said guest editor Tamanna Tiwari, University of Colorado, Aurora, USA. "We hope the information in this issue will help to inspire the next generation women leaders in the dental, oral and craniofacial research community."

"This Advances in Dental Research issue is important because it discusses gender equity issues in dental, oral and craniofacial research as well as expands on institutional strategies towards parity," said guest editor Effie Ioannidou, University of Connecticut, Farmington, USA. "We feel this will be the beginning of a dialogue among stakeholders, which will enhance diversity and equity in the field."

"This is a wonderful collection showcasing the important contributions of women of the IADR and to dental research over the past century," said JDR Editor-in-Chief William Giannobile, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA. "I am so pleased we could publish this special issue of the Advances of Dental Research as a part of our 100 year celebration."

Accompanying the issue, the podcast "Celebration of the IADR's Women Pioneers: Pathways for a New Century of Success" features a conversation between D'Souza, Tiwari, Ioannidou and IADR President Paula Moynihan, The University of Adelaide, Australia, moderated by Giannobile.

About Advances in Dental Research

Advances in Dental Research is an e-supplement supplement to the Journal of Dental Research (JDR). A subscription to JDR grants you access to the articles in Advances in Dental Research. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).

About the Journal of Dental Research

The IADR/AADR Journal of Dental Research (JDR) is a multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the dissemination of new knowledge in all sciences relevant to dentistry and the oral cavity and associated structures in health and disease. The JDR continues to rank #1 of 90 journals in Eigenfactor with a score of 0.021290, ranks #2 in Impact Factor of 90 journals in the "Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Medicine" category at 5.125 and ranks #2 of 90 in Article Influence with a score of 1.643.The JDR's 5-year Impact Factor has remained above 5 for the fourth year at 5.722, ranking #2 of 91 journals. With over 20,000 citations, the JDR also boasts the most citations in the "Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Medicine" category -- 4,500 citations above the second ranked journal in the field.

International Association for Dental Research