Study finds US policies could have negative implications for Africa

A new study finds that while the current United States administration's policies in Africa may appear undeveloped, there are distinct trends and tendencies that have the potential to negatively impact Africa's economic growth.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Africa Today. It was co-authored by Francis Owusu, professor and chair of community and regional planning at Iowa State University; Padraig Carmody, associate professor of geography at Trinity College Dublin; and Ricardo Reboredo, Ph.D. candidate at Trinity College Dublin.

The researchers studied the nature and impacts of the Trump administration's policies in Africa, focusing on trade relations, development aid, foreign direct investments (FDI), security and terrorism concerns, and climate change. They also looked at whether China and the United Kingdom will seek to strengthen their relationships in Africa given relative U.S. disengagement.

"Reduced engagement has both real human costs in Africa, in addition to storing up problems for the future," Owusu said. "The general U.S. disengagement with Africa is even more troubling, given the growing importance of Africa's role in global economic and political affairs and the growing interest by other powers in engaging with Africa."

The study found that the Trump administration's approach to Africa involves "selective delinking" from various relations, including aid, trade and investment. This paper delves into the history of the U.S.-Africa relationship, and examines recent policies and events that illuminate current and future globalization impacts on Africa.

###