News Release 

30-day death rates after emergency department visits

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: Researchers used Medicare data from 2009 to 2016 to see how 30-day death rates associated with emergency department visits have changed.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Laura G. Burke, M.D., M.P.H., of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.4866)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.4866?guestAccessKey=99de9e55-1910-4dd4-b8e5-f0164ccd08fa&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=110419

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.