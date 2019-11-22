Association between parents' education level and youth outcomes

What The Study Did: Ethnic and racial differences between educational attainment by parents and outcomes among young people related to behavior, academics and health were explored in this observational study. The study included 10,619 adolescents ages 12 to 17 who participated in a nationally representative survey.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Shervin Assari, M.D., M.P.H., of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.16018)

Editor's Note: The articles includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 16018?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 112219

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.