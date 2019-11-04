News Release 

Association of canadian provincial bans on electronic cigarette sales to minors, use

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This study investigated how Canadian provincial bans on electronic cigarette sales to minors were associated with changes in their e-cigarette use.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Author: Hai V. Nguyen, Ph.D., of Memorial University of Newfoundland, in St. John's, Canada, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3912)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3912?guestAccessKey=46d9fcc3-a681-43df-b969-3a19566e5b8b&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=110419

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.