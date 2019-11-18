Barbra Streisand featured in JAMA podcast on heart disease in women

What The Podcast Is About: Oscar-winner, recording artist and filmmaker Barbra Streisand, who helped create a namesake Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, and Noel Bairey Merz, M.D., the center's director, discuss cardiovascular disease in women, which often presents differently and may not be diagnosed.

