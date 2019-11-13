Clinical trial in Australia tests effectiveness of naloxone by nose vs. injection for opioid overdose

What The Study Did: A randomized clinical trial in Australia tested whether a dose of naloxone administered through the nose was as effective as the same dose delivered by injection to reverse opioid overdose as measured by the need for a rescue dose delivered by injection 10 minutes after the initial treatment. The study included 197 clients at a medically supervised injecting center in Sydney where eligible patients (18 or older with a history of injecting drug use) are allowed to inject drugs under the supervision of clinically trained staff who watch for signs of overdose.

Authors: Paul Dietze, Ph.D., of the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.14977)

