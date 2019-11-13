Changing weight-loss strategies, attempts

Bottom Line: The proportion of adults who tried to lose weight in the previous year increased from 1999 to 2016 but the findings of this observational study suggest the results may have been unsatisfactory. The analysis included data collected from about 48,000 adults ages 40 to 64 as part of a continuing national survey. The most commonly reported weight-loss strategies were eating less food, exercising and drinking more water, although increases were seen among those who attempted to lose weight in current measured body-mass index (BMI) and weight, as well as in the difference between current measured weight and adjusted self-reported prior year weight. The study has limitations to consider, including that self-perceived weight status and weight loss attempts and strategies were based on self-reported data.

Lu Qi, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.H.A., of Tulane University, New Orleans, and coauthors

