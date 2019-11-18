Disparities in care, mortality among hospitalized homeless adults with cardiovascular conditions

What The Study Did: Disparities in hospital care as measured by procedure rates and in-hospital death rates between homeless and nonhomeless adults hospitalized for cardiovascular conditions in New York, Massachusetts and Florida were examined in this observational analysis.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Rishi K. Wadhera, M.D., M.P.P., M.Phil., of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6010)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release. This study is being released to coincide with presentation at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2019.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###