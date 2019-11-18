Disparities in care, mortality among hospitalized homeless adults with cardiovascular conditions

What The Study Did: Disparities in hospital care as measured by procedure rates and in-hospital death rates between homeless and nonhomeless adults hospitalized for cardiovascular conditions in New York, Massachusetts and Florida were examined in this observational analysis.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Rishi K. Wadhera, M.D., M.P.P., M.Phil., of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6010)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamainternalmedicine/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamainternmed. 2019. 6010?guestAccessKey= 493acc16-47eb-468b-a5e8-665788f93fad&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 111819

###